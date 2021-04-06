Should You Think About Buying Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Now?

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$99.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$86.94. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Autoliv's current trading price of US$95.42 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Autoliv’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Autoliv still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Autoliv seems to be fairly priced at around 10.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Autoliv today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $105.97, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Autoliv’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Autoliv look like?

NYSE:ALV Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Autoliv. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ALV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Autoliv, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Autoliv you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Autoliv, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

