Should You Think About Buying Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Now?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Adecoagro’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Adecoagro?

Good news, investors! Adecoagro is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Adecoagro’s ratio of 7.6x is below its peer average of 20.95x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Food industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Adecoagro’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Adecoagro generate?

NYSE:AGRO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -5.3% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Adecoagro. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although AGRO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AGRO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AGRO for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Be aware that Adecoagro is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

