Should You Take More Money Out of Your 401(k) Up Front to Delay Claiming Social Security?

When you retire, you have a choice to make. You'll have to decide if you want to claim Social Security benefits right away or if you want to wait to start getting your checks to receive a larger benefit amount.

Of course, you need income to live on as a retiree as soon as your paychecks stop coming in. So if you decide to delay your Social Security benefits, this would likely mean taking more money out of your 401(k) so you have enough cash to cover the basics and perhaps enjoy life a little.

But is it a good idea to take money out of savings to delay filing for Social Security, or would you be better off claiming your benefits ASAP to preserve your nest egg?

Is it better to take Social Security benefits early or draw down your savings?

Taking money out of your 401(k) to support yourself and delay claiming Social Security can make a lot of sense for a few reasons.

First and foremost, you'll definitely increase your Social Security benefits if you wait to start them, while your return-on-investment is less certain for funds you have in the market. And the increase in your Social Security benefits could be quite substantial, as benefits could be more than 50% higher for a typical worker who delays until 70.

Social Security benefits are also guaranteed to last for life. And, thanks to cost of living adjustments, you get some protection against inflation. Maximizing the lifetime income you get from these benefits can make a lot of sense -- especially as all future cost of living adjustments you get are based on a percentage of your starting benefit. If you have a spouse, delaying can also mean maximizing survivor benefits, so the benefits associated with delaying could extend beyond your lifetime.

Of course, there's a downside to drawing down your savings to delay starting your benefits: You'll reduce your account balance. This means you won't earn as much of a return on your investment in the future since you'll have less money working for you. And you run the risk of running out of money in your savings account if you take out too much too early. The smaller your retirement account balance, the more likely it is you'll run out of money if you have to make larger withdrawals to delay Social Security. Of course, a smaller savings account balance also means a bigger Social Security check would be more beneficial.

Ultimately, you need to weigh the benefits of relying on savings to increase your Social Security checks against the risks. However, the Center for Retirement Research believes most Americans would benefit from taking more money out of their investment accounts in order to delay claiming Social Security benefits until 70. In fact, CRR believes 401(k) plans should create an option called a Social Security bridge that would enable retirees between the ages of 60 and 69 to receive funds paid out of their 401(k) in an amount equal to what they'd receive from Social Security in an effort to encourage retirees to delay.

Do the math when making your choice

Every retiree's situation is different, so you need to think about the amount of savings you have as well as what Social Security filing strategy makes the most sense for you. If you're married, you need to consider your spouse as well.

By looking at the big picture, you can decide if it's smart for you to preserve your savings by claiming Social Security early, or if it would be a better choice to draw down your retirement accounts to enable you to get a larger Social Security check later. The decision you make can have a profound impact on the entirety of your retirement, so take the time to research all your options, do the math, and make a fully informed choice.

