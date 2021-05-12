Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Twin Disc Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Michael Doar for US$63k worth of shares, at about US$6.25 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$12.92), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TWIN Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Twin Disc

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 24% of Twin Disc shares, worth about US$43m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Twin Disc Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Twin Disc insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Twin Disc and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Twin Disc. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Twin Disc you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

