Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Frank Silverman for US$59k worth of shares, at about US$5.85 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$7.50. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months TrustCo Bank Corp NY insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TRST Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Insiders at TrustCo Bank Corp NY Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$66k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.5% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares, worth about US$18m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TrustCo Bank Corp NY Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest TrustCo Bank Corp NY insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

