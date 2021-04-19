Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greenbrier Companies

The Chairman & CEO William Furman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$43.78 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$43.80. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Greenbrier Companies share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. William Furman was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

William Furman bought a total of 150.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$25.54. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:GBX Insider Trading Volume April 19th 2021

Insiders at Greenbrier Companies Have Bought Stock Recently

At Greenbrier Companies,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. In total, Chairman & CEO William Furman bought US$2.2m worth of shares in that time. But we did see insider selling worth US$1.2m. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Does Greenbrier Companies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Greenbrier Companies insiders own about US$46m worth of shares. That equates to 3.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Greenbrier Companies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Greenbrier Companies shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Greenbrier Companies (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

