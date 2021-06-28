Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Repro Med Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board R. Fletcher made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$108k worth of shares at a price of US$4.30 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$4.46. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Repro Med Systems share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 50.58k shares for US$224k. On the other hand they divested 21.28k shares, for US$99k. In total, Repro Med Systems insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:KRMD Insider Trading Volume June 28th 2021

Have Repro Med Systems Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Repro Med Systems. Independent Chairman of the Board R. Fletcher bought US$108k worth in that time. But Director James Beck sold US$99k worth. It is nice to see that insiders have bought, but the quantum isn't large enough to get us excited.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Repro Med Systems insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Repro Med Systems Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Repro Med Systems insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Repro Med Systems. For example - Repro Med Systems has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



