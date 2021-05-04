Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Relay Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Douglas Ingram bought US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$20.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$31.72. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Relay Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Relay Therapeutics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Relay Therapeutics insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$86m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Relay Therapeutics Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Relay Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Relay Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Relay Therapeutics and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

