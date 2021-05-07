Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mid-Southern Bancorp

In fact, the recent purchase by Eric Koch was the biggest purchase of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$15.42 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Mid-Southern Bancorp share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Eric Koch was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Eric Koch bought 11.26k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$14.09. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:MSVB Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Does Mid-Southern Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Mid-Southern Bancorp insiders own about US$3.5m worth of shares (which is 7.5% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mid-Southern Bancorp Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mid-Southern Bancorp. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mid-Southern Bancorp (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

