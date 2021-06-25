Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Mercantile Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President Raymond Reitsma made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$178k worth of shares at a price of US$23.85 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$30.65. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.91k shares worth US$290k. On the other hand they divested 3.50k shares, for US$88k. In total, Mercantile Bank insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$26.59 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MBWM Insider Trading Volume June 25th 2021

Insiders at Mercantile Bank Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Mercantile Bank insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Senior VP Robert Worthington spent US$112k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Mercantile Bank Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 8.4% of Mercantile Bank shares, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mercantile Bank Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mercantile Bank insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mercantile Bank. Be aware that Mercantile Bank is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

