Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greenhill

The Chairman & CEO Scott Bok made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$11.21 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$17.40), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 344.77k shares for US$4.1m. But they sold 175.93k shares for US$2.6m. Overall, Greenhill insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GHL Insider Trading Volume May 25th 2021

Insiders at Greenhill Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Greenhill insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Independent Director Kevin Ferro spent US$743k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Greenhill Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Greenhill insiders own 25% of the company, worth about US$83m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Greenhill Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Greenhill shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Greenhill has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

