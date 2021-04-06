Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Thomas Holder made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$206k worth of shares at a price of US$20.59 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$24.49. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Atlantic Capital Bancshares share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$14.28 on average. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ACBI Insider Trading Volume April 6th 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Atlantic Capital Bancshares insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Independent Director Thomas Holder paid US$206k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Atlantic Capital Bancshares insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 4.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Atlantic Capital Bancshares Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Atlantic Capital Bancshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atlantic Capital Bancshares. For example - Atlantic Capital Bancshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course Atlantic Capital Bancshares may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.