Should You Spend More and Inherit Less? What Bill Perkins' Philosophy Really Means for Investors

Key Points

Bill Perkins urges enjoying wealth while healthy, but his ultra-rich background shapes that advice.

Viewers are encouraged to blend his spend-now mindset with careful, personalized financial planning.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

How much should affluent investors spend now versus preserve for later, or for heirs? Motley Fool personal finance expert Robert Brokamp explores Bill Perkins' provocative "richest person in the graveyard" challenge and how disciplined financial planning can refine it. Watch the video below to learn more.

*This video was published on Jun. 9, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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