Should You Sell the Summer Stock Rally?

(1:00) - Breaking Down The Overall Economy: What Exactly Is Going On?

(8:30) - The Reason Why We Aren’t Heading Into A Recession

(14:10) - Manufacturing Slow Downs Impact On The Economy

(20:30) - Should You Be Selling The Summer Rally?

(29:15) - Episode Roundup: DECK, CROX, DKS, MSFT, AAPL, NFLX

Welcome to Episode #327 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, John Blank, to talk about what is happening in the US economy and with the summer stock rally.

Is the rally the real deal or is it a fake-out bear market rally?

Should investors who have seen some of their stocks jump double digits in the last 3 months cash in their gains and move to the sidelines?

5 Summer Rally Winners: Should You Take Profits?

1. Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM

Williams-Sonoma is one of the top furniture and home accessory retailers. In addition to Williams-Sonoma, it also owns the hot West Elm and Pottery Barn brands.

Williams-Sonoma shares have surged 52% in the last 3 months. They’re still cheap with a forward P/E of just 9.9.

It also pays a dividend yielding 2%.

Should you cash in your profits in Williams-Sonoma?

2. Crocs, Inc. CROX

Crocs continues to see strong demand but that didn’t stop the shares from falling this year.

Investors finally came in to buy the shares this summer, and now they’re up 37% over the last 3 months.

Crocs is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 7.2 and a PEG ratio of just 0.5.

Is there more upside left in Crocs or should you move to the sidelines?

3. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS

Dick’s Sporting Goods recently reported earnings. It beat and raised full year guidance.

Shares were already rallying this summer, ahead of the earnings report. The result is that Dick’s Sporting Goods is up 43.4% over the last 3 months.

It’s cheap too with a forward P/E of 10.2. Dick’s also pays a dividend, yielding 1.8%.

Is it time to buy more of Dick’s?

4. Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK

Deckers owns two of the hottest shoe brands: UGG and Hoka. But that didn’t prevent the shares from tumbling in 2022.

But this summer, Deckers shares jumped 28%.

It isn’t as cheap as the others. Deckers has a forward P/E of 18.

Should you cash in your profit on Deckers?

5. Netflix NFLX

Netflix has sunk in 2022. Shares are down 63% this year.

But even Netflix has joined in on the summer rally. Shares have jumped 21% in the last 3 months.

Netflix trades with a forward P/E of just 22.6.

Should you cash in your profit, or buy more, of Netflix as fall looms?

What Else Should You Know About Cashing in Your Summer Rally Profits?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.



