Should You Sell Bitcoin Now or Hold for 5 More Years?

Key Points

The history of Bitcoin is full of massive price dips, so this bear market is not a new development.

If investors want to generate outsize returns, they must remain disciplined in turbulent times.

It's encouraging to see that major financial institutions aren’t backing away, as they continue to launch Bitcoin-related offerings.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Investors are losing confidence in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is trading 51% below its record of roughly $126,000 from last October (as of June 10). During a time of geopolitical risk and inflationary pressures, it should perform well. This isn't happening. And it's forcing investors to reassess their portfolios.

The chief cryptocurrency is in the middle of a bear market, which can be stomach-churning. This is testing the conviction of its strongest supporters.

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Is it time to sell Bitcoin right now? Or is holding for five more years the wiser choice?

Putting Bitcoin in perspective

Cryptocurrencies in general, and Bitcoin in particular, introduce a novel asset class. Investors view even the oldest and most established digital assets as risky plays with an uncertain future. Think of an early-stage company that's still trying to prove itself, but that has exceptional long-term potential. Naturally, its price will fluctuate wildly based on market sentiment, which can be shaky.

The current bear market is hard to handle, but it's nothing new in Bitcoin's history. On numerous occasions, the cryptocurrency's price has fallen more than 50%. It has always recovered to hit fresh all-time highs.

That perspective should give investors confidence that Bitcoin will claw back the losses it has been experiencing since last fall. This is true even though no one knows when the next bull market will come.

Patience is the secret to success

The smartest investors are staying put. In fact, Bitcoin bulls might choose to take advantage of the current situation to buy more of the crypto while it's down so much. This digital asset deserves to be held for another five years, not sold.

In the past five years, Bitcoin's price has climbed 64%. That's a sound return, given that it's trading at roughly half its all-time high.

If you're thinking about selling and cutting your losses, there are two things you should keep in mind.

The first is that being able to handle volatility is table stakes if you want to achieve big gains. Everyone wants a smooth journey. But the market will test your temperament. Only those that remain disciplined in tough times will be rewarded.

Of course, you have to maintain conviction in the opportunity. That leads me to the next point.

Despite the price action, there's no reason to lose confidence in Bitcoin. Consider how major financial institutions are still leaning in. Morgan Stanley launched a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund in April. And Charles Schwab introduced crypto trading on its platform. These are certainly encouraging signs.

Be patient. I believe Bitcoin will eventually come roaring back.

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.