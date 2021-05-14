Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Wilhelmina International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Ralph Bartel, for US$7.4m worth of shares, at about US$12.70 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$5.13. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Notably Ralph Bartel was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$23k worth of shares.

In total, Wilhelmina International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:WHLM Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insiders at Wilhelmina International Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Wilhelmina International recently. In that time, insiders dumped US$9.8m worth of shares. On the flip side, insider Ralph Bartel spent US$23k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . We don't view these transactions as a positive sign.

Does Wilhelmina International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Wilhelmina International insiders own about US$5.4m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wilhelmina International Tell Us?

The stark truth for Wilhelmina International is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Wilhelmina International. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Wilhelmina International (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



