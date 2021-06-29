Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Waste Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP of Corporate Development & Chief Legal Officer, Charles Boettcher, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$307k worth of shares at a price of US$120 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$139, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of Charles Boettcher's holding.

In the last year Waste Management insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WM Insider Trading Volume June 29th 2021

Are Waste Management Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last three months company insiders divested US$156 worth of stock. That is not a lot. Looking at the net result, we don't think this recent trading sheds much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Waste Management insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$91m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Waste Management Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Waste Management insider transactions. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Waste Management has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

