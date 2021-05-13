Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Vicor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, James Simms, for US$3.8m worth of shares, at about US$84.12 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$75.43. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Vicor insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Vicor Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Vicor shares. In total, insiders dumped US$626k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Vicor

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Vicor insiders own about US$1.8b worth of shares (which is 51% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Vicor Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Vicor stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Vicor is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Vicor that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

