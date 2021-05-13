Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Unico American

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Cary Cheldin, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$5.00 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$4.96. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Cary Cheldin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:UNAM Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Does Unico American Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Unico American insiders own 45% of the company, worth about US$11m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Unico American Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Unico American insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Unico American, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Unico American. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Unico American (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

