Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Sprouts Farmers Market Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operations Officer, Dan Sanders, sold US$735k worth of shares at a price of US$24.06 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$25.87). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Dan Sanders's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$415k for 20.75k shares. On the other hand they divested 88.22k shares, for US$2.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Sprouts Farmers Market than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like Sprouts Farmers Market better if I see some big insider buys.

Sprouts Farmers Market Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Sprouts Farmers Market. In total, insiders sold US$737k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Sprouts Farmers Market Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Sprouts Farmers Market insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$8.2m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sprouts Farmers Market Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Sprouts Farmers Market stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Sprouts Farmers Market is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sprouts Farmers Market. For example - Sprouts Farmers Market has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: Sprouts Farmers Market may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

