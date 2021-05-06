Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Sound Financial Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Daphne Kelley, sold US$53k worth of shares at a price of US$35.98 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$38.66, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 50% of Daphne Kelley's holding. Notably Daphne Kelley was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$2.5k worth of shares.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Sound Financial Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:SFBC Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

Sound Financial Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Sound Financial Bancorp shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$102k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Sound Financial Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 10% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares, worth about US$10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sound Financial Bancorp Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Sound Financial Bancorp is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sound Financial Bancorp. While conducting our analysis, we found that Sound Financial Bancorp has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

