Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, Sharon Driscoll, for US$929k worth of shares, at about US$61.95 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$63.14. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 57% of Sharon Driscoll's holding.

Insiders in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RBA Insider Trading Volume May 4th 2021

Insiders at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. Specifically, insiders ditched US$946k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers insiders own about US$8.8m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

