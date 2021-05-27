Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Northwest Pipe Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Michelle Applebaum, for US$106k worth of shares, at about US$25.58 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$32.25, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 18% of Michelle Applebaum's holding. Michelle Applebaum was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NWPX Insider Trading Volume May 27th 2021

Insider Ownership of Northwest Pipe

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Northwest Pipe insiders own about US$8.5m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Northwest Pipe Insiders?

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

