Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Nexstar Media Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Thomas Carter, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$107 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$151. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Thomas Carter's holding.

In the last year Nexstar Media Group insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:NXST Insider Trading Volume April 29th 2021

Insiders at Nexstar Media Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Nexstar Media Group. In total, insiders dumped US$5.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Nexstar Media Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Nexstar Media Group insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$264m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nexstar Media Group Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Nexstar Media Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Nexstar Media Group is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nexstar Media Group. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Nexstar Media Group (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

