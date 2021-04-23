Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

LKQ Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Joseph Holsten, for US$2.6m worth of shares, at about US$37.23 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$44.45. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26% of Joseph Holsten's holding.

Insiders in LKQ didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LKQ Insider Trading Volume April 23rd 2021

Does LKQ Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. LKQ insiders own about US$94m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LKQ Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded LKQ shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by LKQ insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing LKQ. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with LKQ and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

