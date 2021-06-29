Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Impinj Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman of the Board, Peter van Oppen, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$72.69 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$52.97). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Impinj didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PI Insider Trading Volume June 29th 2021

Insiders at Impinj Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Impinj insider selling. Chief Revenue Officer Jeffrey Dossett sold just US$29k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership of Impinj

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Impinj insiders own about US$64m worth of shares. That equates to 5.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Impinj Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Impinj insider transactions. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Impinj. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Impinj that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

