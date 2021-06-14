Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

G-III Apparel Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the COO & Secretary, Wayne Miller, sold US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$33.71 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$34.77. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 100% of Wayne Miller's holding.

G-III Apparel Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GIII Insider Trading Volume June 14th 2021

G-III Apparel Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at G-III Apparel Group. In total, insiders dumped US$2.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does G-III Apparel Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. G-III Apparel Group insiders own about US$153m worth of shares (which is 9.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The G-III Apparel Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought G-III Apparel Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for G-III Apparel Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

