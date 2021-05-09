Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elevate Credit

The Chief Product Officer, Scott Greever, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$108k worth of shares at a price of US$4.32 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$3.55. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Scott Greever was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ELVT Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Insiders at Elevate Credit Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Elevate Credit. Specifically, Chief Product Officer Scott Greever ditched US$108k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Elevate Credit

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Elevate Credit insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Elevate Credit Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Elevate Credit stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Elevate Credit is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Elevate Credit is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

