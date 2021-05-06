Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Comerica Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Executive Director of Retail Bank, Cassandra McKinney, sold US$289k worth of shares at a price of US$62.23 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$77.63, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 45% of Cassandra McKinney's stake.

Insiders in Comerica didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CMA Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

Comerica Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Comerica. In total, insiders sold US$496k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.8% of Comerica shares, worth about US$88m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Comerica Tell Us?

Insiders sold Comerica shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Comerica makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Comerica (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

