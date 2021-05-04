Should You Review Recent Insider Transactions At Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Barrett Business Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Jon Justesen, sold US$276k worth of shares at a price of US$70.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$76.43. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of Jon Justesen's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Barrett Business Services shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Barrett Business Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Barrett Business Services insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 4.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Barrett Business Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Barrett Business Services shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Barrett Business Services insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Barrett Business Services and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

