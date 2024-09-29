Should You Retire in Oregon?

If you're thinking of relocating in retirement, you might want to give Oregon serious consideration. It features abundant natural beauty, with Douglas fir and Western hemlock trees and many miles of coastline.

Oregon has a moderate climate, with temperatures usually not too cold or hot. It does get a lot of rain, though -- averaging between 60 and 120 inches or so per year, which means there is less sunshine than in many other states. If you enjoy the great outdoors, you can swim, fish, ski, camp, hike, and more in Oregon -- perhaps in its many national and state parks.

Those who enjoy cultural activities will find festivals for music, theater, flowers, and more.

It's worth noting that along with natural beauty, there are natural disaster risks -- of wildfires, flooding, and earthquakes.

Oregon's cost of living is a bit of a drawback, as it's about 15% above the national average, per the World Population Review. Most spending categories are close to average, but not housing. The typical home price in Oregon was recently $511,513 -- about 41% above the national average. Car insurance is on the low side, though, recently averaging $2,421 annually, about $596 below average.

Oregon is one of the 41 states that do not tax Social Security benefits -- though withdrawals from 401(k) and IRA accounts and pension income are taxable. There is an estate tax in Oregon, for estates worth more than $1 million, and of course federal estate taxes still apply, too.

As you plan for your retirement, you should focus on the quality, availability, and cost of healthcare wherever you'll be living. Oregon is far from the best or worst on that score, per MedicareGuide.com, which has rated it the 26th-best state in the nation for elderly healthcare.

Many cities and towns in Oregon have been recommended for retirees, such as Portland, Bend, Ashland, Eugene, Salem, Corvallis, and Hood River. Consider spending at least a few months in any location you're thinking about, to make sure it's a good fit.

