Should You Retire in Florida?

Ah, Florida. For many, it's the perfect place to retire -- with beaches and retirement communities and lots of airports, making it easy to get in and out of there. Florida isn't perfect, though. It offers both upsides and downsides to whoever retires there. Let's take a look at some.

First, there's the weather, which is both a plus and a minus, depending on whom you ask and on the time of year. Yes, it's blissfully free of snow in winter, but summers can see temperatures in the 90s or higher with high humidity, making it feel like 100 or more. Florida is often a destination for hurricanes, too.

Meanwhile, the state with the highest average home insurance cost in 2023 was Florida, at $10,996 -- with that figure expected to rise to $11,759 in 2024, per Insurify. Then there's flood insurance, which costs many Floridians, on average, between about $500 and $1,500 or more per year, depending on where they live. These rates are likely to rise over time, too, potentially significantly.

Taxes are another major concern for many retirees, and Florida is strong on this count as it levies no income tax. That means you forfeit none of your earnings, Social Security benefits, IRA and 401(k) withdrawals, or even lottery winnings, to the state. (Federal tax rates still apply, of course.) Florida also has no estate or inheritance tax, but it does have a 6% state sales tax, which rises to 7%, on average, when you add local sales taxes. That even applies to vehicles, so a new $30,000 car might cost you $2,000 or more in taxes.

If you're thinking of retiring to Florida, read more about what it does and doesn't offer. Think about your particular lifestyle, too, and what it might cost in Florida. If you want to own a pool, know that it can be costly to clean and maintain it. It can be smart to rent a place there for a few months or a year, to really try it out before committing.

