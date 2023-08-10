Should You Retain W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock in Your Portfolio?

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB has been favored by investors on the back of high retention, growth in premium rates and exposure as well as effective capital deployment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.53, indicating a 3.4% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 9.6% higher revenues of $12.02 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.53, indicating a 21.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 7.4% higher revenues of $12.91 billion.

WRB has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 5.54%.

W.R. Berkley currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has lost 3.8% against the industry’s rise of 16.4%.



The Insurance business of W.R. Berkley is well-poised to grow, given higher premiums from other liability, short-tail lines, workers' compensation, commercial automobile and professional liability.



Higher premiums at casualty reinsurance, property reinsurance and monoline excess are likely to drive the performance of the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment. Underwriting income should gain from the compounding rate improvement above loss cost trends along with growth in exposure and lower claims frequency in certain lines of business.



WRB is one of the largest commercial lines property and casualty insurance providers. It has a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and robust cash flows that support growth initiatives and effective capital deployment.



Net investment income witnessed a CAGR of 5.4% in the past eight years (2015-2022). The combination of a high-quality fixed maturity portfolio, along with solid operating cash flow, enabled the insurer to invest at higher interest rates in the first half of 2023. The metric should continue to improve as WRB also invests in alternative assets, such as private equity funds and direct real estate opportunities.



W.R. Berkley maintains a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and strong cash flows. The insurer generated strong operating cash flow which increased 14.7% to $1.1 billion in the first six months of 2023.



A strong capital position helps WRB deploy capital via share repurchases, special dividends and dividend hikes that enhance shareholders' value. In June 2023, the insurer approved a 10% hike in its quarterly dividend, marking the 18th consecutive increase since 2005. In addition, the board has increased the share repurchase authorization to 15 million shares.

