Should You Retain W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock in Your Portfolio?

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB has been benefiting from rate increases, high retention, growth in premium rates and exposure as well as effective capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.94 and $5.56, indicating a year-over-year increase of 12.7% and 12.6%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2023 earnings has moved 4.2% north in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

WRB has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters with the average being 21.12%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

W.R. Berkley currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has rallied 10.6%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.6%.



Style Score

W.R. Berkley has a favorable VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

The Insurance business of W.R. Berkley is well-poised to grow, given higher premiums from other liability, short-tail lines, workers' compensation, commercial automobile and professional liability.



Higher premiums at casualty reinsurance, property reinsurance and monoline excess are likely to drive the performance of the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment.



Underwriting income should gain from the compounding rate improvement above loss cost trends along with growth in exposure and lower claims frequency in certain lines of business.



With the Fed raising the interest rate already five times this year and with more increases in the cards, net investment income is expected to increase as the company also invests in alternative assets. Net investment income should increase as investment funds continued to outperform and fixed-maturity income benefited from higher yields.



W.R. Berkley is one of the largest commercial lines property and casualty insurance providers. It has a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and robust cash flows that support growth initiatives and effective capital deployment.



A strong capital position helps W.R. Berkley deploy capital via share repurchases, special dividends and dividend hikes that enhance shareholders' value. WRB has raised dividends 17 times since 2005 and paid 14 special dividends since 2012. Its current dividend yield of 0.6% is better than the industry average of 0.3%, which makes WRB stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS, Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE and CNA Financial Corporation CNA. While Axis Capital and Everest Re sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CNA Financial carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Axis Capital beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 5.70%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for both 2023 and 2024 has moved 0.1% north in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS’ 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $7.53 and $8.42, indicating a year-over-year increase of 29.6% and 11.7%, respectively. In the past year, AXS has gained 9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everest Re’s 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $44.68 and $51.29, indicating a year-over-year increase of 64.9% and 14.7%, respectively. In the past year, RE has gained 25.3%.



Everest Re beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 18.41%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA Financials’ 2023 and 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $4.25 and $4.41, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.6% and 3.8%, respectively. In the past year, CNA has lost 9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNA’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved 4.2% and 14.8% north in the past 30 days.

