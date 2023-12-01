Should You Retain Travelers (TRV) Stock in Your Portfolio?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV is well-poised to gain on the back of strong retention rates, positive renewal premium changes, strong returns from the non-fixed income portfolio and sufficient liquidity.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Travelers’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $16.74 per share, indicating a 51.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 11.3% higher revenues of $46.10 billion.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

TRV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year to date, the stock has lost 3.7% against the industry’s rise of 11.7%.



Style Score

Travelers has a VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Business Tailwinds

Riding on strong net earned premiums and an aggregate underlying combined ratio for Business Insurance and Bond & Specialty Insurance, strong underwriting results continued in the commercial businesses. Strong retention rates, positive renewal premium changes, higher new business premium in both Domestic Automobile and Domestic Homeowners and other across all the business segments should continue to drive Travelers.



The company’s commercial businesses continue to perform well on the back of stability in the markets where it operates as well as the execution of its strategies. For 2024, the insurer expects renewal premium change to be elevated but moderate into the low-double digits as automatic increase in limit factors returned to more normal levels, in line with stabilizing industry estimates of replacement costs. In Domestic Automobile, TRV expects renewal premium change in auto to remain very strong but begin to move down from here as more of the book reaches rate adequacy on a written basis.



Higher average levels of invested assets, reliable results from the fixed-income portfolio and strong returns from the non-fixed income portfolio are likely to drive net investment income (NII) higher. With interest rates having moved higher during the third quarter, Travelers raised the outlook for fixed income NII, including earnings from short-term securities to approximately $615 million after tax for the fourth quarter. NII should continue to improve as the portfolio gradually turns over and continues to grow.



TRV aims to generate increased earnings and capital, maintain a balanced approach to rightsizing capital and growing book value per share over time as part of its long-term financial strategy. Balance sheet strength driven by scale, profitability and cash flow supports it to invest more than $1 billion annually on technology.



The property & casualty insurer has an impressive dividend history, increasing its dividend for the last 18 years. Its current dividend yield of 2.2% is better than the industry average of 0.3%. This makes TRV an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 0.6% north in the past 30 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

