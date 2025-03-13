Should You Retain Simon Property Stock in Your Portfolio Now?

Simon Property Group SPG boasts a portfolio of premium retail assets in the United States and abroad. Solid retail-real-estate demand in the near term is likely to drive healthy demand for its properties, aiding leasing activity, occupancy levels and rent growth.



A focus on supporting omnichannel retailing and developing mixed-use assets is encouraging. Also, accretive buyouts and redevelopment efforts augur well for long-term growth. A healthy balance sheet is likely to aid its growth endeavors. However, growing e-commerce adoption, limited consumers’ willingness to spend amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and a still high-interest-rate environment raise concerns.



Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 11%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 1.8%. Moreover, analysts seem bullish on this retail REIT carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 and 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share both being raised 0.5% northward over the past month to $12.53 and $12.89, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Supporting SPG Stock?

This retail REIT behemoth’s adoption of an omnichannel strategy and successful tie-ups with premium retailers have paid off well. Its online retail platform, coupled with an omnichannel strategy, is likely to be accretive for its long-term growth. It is also focused on helping digital brands enhance their brick-and-mortar presence. Further, SPG’s efforts to explore the mixed-use development option, which has gained immense popularity in recent years, have enabled it to tap growth opportunities in areas where people prefer to live, work, play, stay and shop.



During 2024, it signed 1,149 new leases and 2,549 renewal leases (excluding mall anchors and majors, new development, redevelopment and leases with terms of one year or less) with a fixed minimum rent across its U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio. Given the favorable retail real estate environment, this leasing momentum is expected to continue in the upcoming quarters. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the ending occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio was 96.5%, up 70 basis points from 95.8% as of Dec. 31, 2023. We expect the company’s 2025 total revenues to increase 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. We project the 2025 year-end occupancy for the U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets portfolio to be 96.7%.



To enhance its portfolio, Simon Property has been focusing on premium acquisitions and transformative redevelopments. For the past years, the company has been investing billions to transform its properties. Such efforts bode well for long-term growth. Moreover, the company capitalized on buying recognized retail brands in bankruptcy. With the brands generating a decent amount from digital sales, investments in them seem strategic for SPG.



Simon Property is making efforts to bolster its financial flexibility. This enabled the company to exit 2024 with $10.1 billion of liquidity. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Simon Property’s total secured debt to total assets was 17%, while the fixed-charge coverage ratio was 4.5, ahead of the required level. Moreover, the company enjoys a corporate investment-grade credit rating of A- (stable outlook) from Standard and Poor's and a senior unsecured rating of A3 (stable outlook) from Moody’s. With solid balance sheet strength and available capital resources, it remains well-poised to tide over any mayhem and bank on growth opportunities.



Solid dividend payouts are the biggest enticements for REIT investors, and Simon Property is committed to boosting shareholder wealth. The retail REIT has increased its dividend 13 times in the past five years, and its payout has grown 6.55% over the same period. This spate of dividend increases brings additional relief to investors and reaffirms confidence in this retail landlord. Given the company’s solid operating platform, opportunities for growth and a decent financial position compared with the industry, this dividend rate is expected to be sustainable over the long run.

What’s Hurting SPG Stock?

With the pandemic's impact waning, mall traffic has rebounded significantly. However, given the convenience of online shopping, it is likely to remain a popular choice among customers. This is expected to adversely impact the market share for brick-and-mortar stores and affect retail REITs, including Simon Property.



Despite the Federal Reserve announcing rate cuts late in 2024, the interest rate is still high and is a concern for Simon Property. Elevated rates imply high borrowing costs for the company, which would affect its ability to purchase or develop real estate. SPG has a substantial debt burden, and its share of total debt as of Dec. 31, 2024, was approximately $30.35 billion. For 2025, our estimate implies a year-over-year rise of 4.5% in the company’s interest expenses.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the retail REIT sector are Regency Centers REG and Tanger, Inc. SKT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Regency’s 2025 FFO per share has been revised a cent upward over the past week to $4.54.



The consensus mark for Tanger’s 2025 FFO per share has been revised three cents upward to $2.26 over the past month.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tanger Inc. (SKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.