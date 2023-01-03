Should You Retain Prudential (PRU) Stock in Your Portfolio?

Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU remains well-poised for growth, driven by business growth, lower expenses and higher net investment spread results, cost savings initiatives, solid financial position.

Earnings Surprise History

PRU has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average being 3.64%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Prudential Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the last six months period, PRU stock gained 2.1% compared with the industry’s increase of 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity

PRU’s return on equity for the trailing 12 months is 10.2%, up 90 basis points year over year. This reflects efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $11.80, indicating an improvement of 22.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 0.08% north in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Business Tailwinds

Prudential Financial’s international businesses, consisting of Life Planner and Gibraltar Life & Other, are likely to gain from continued business growth, lower expenses and higher net investment spread results. Higher premiums, policy charges and fee income attributable to the growth of business drive growth in Life Planner operations.



U.S. businesses should continue to gain from a higher net investment spread, which includes benefits from variable investment income and rising interest rates. Favorable underwriting owing to declining COVID-related mortality experience and lower expenses on the back of cost savings initiatives should also add to the upside.



PRU continues to invest in acquisitions and partnerships that enable it to grow in emerging markets. In June 2022, it established a partnership with Mercado Libre. This will enable it to deliver life insurance and accident and health products, which are customized for the platform's mass market customer base.



Prudential executed a number of strategic initiatives to reduce market sensitivity and increase growth potential, including the expansion of cost-savings program. Based on the progress of accelerating savings, PRU generated $765 million in cost savings by third- quarter of 2022, a year ahead of schedule and also more than the estimate of $750 miilion.



Prudential remains on track to become a higher-growth, less market-sensitive business. It expects to double its growth businesses to more than 30% of earnings and keep the individual annuities business to 10% or less of earnings.



Prudential Financial’s solid financial position provides it with the flexibility to execute its transformation and invest in the long-term growth of businesses.



The multi-line insurer expects to return $11 billion to shareholders via share buyback through the end of 2023, of which it has already returned $7 billion. Its capital deployment is supported by its sturdy balance sheet strength that includes highly liquid assets, additional proceeds from divestitures and a capital position that continues to support an AA financial strength rating.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are Allianz SE ALIZY, MGIC Investment Corporation MTG and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Allianz’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 12.96%. In the last six months period, the insurer gained 12.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALIZY’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.8% north in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allianz’s 2023 earnings per share indicates year-over-year increases of 47.2%.



MGIC Investment’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 36.34%. In the last six months period, MTG stock gained 1.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTG’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past 30 days.



Kinsale Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 15.16%. In the last six months period, KNSL gained 10.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2023 earnings implies a respective year-over-year rise of 22.4%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allianz SE (ALIZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.