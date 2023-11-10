Should You Retain Digital Realty (DLR) Stock in Your Portfolio?

Digital Realty’s DLR portfolio of data centers, located all over North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia and Africa, is well-positioned to benefit from the growing reliance on technology and an acceleration in digital transformation strategies by enterprises.



High growth in cloud computing, the Internet of Things and big data and the elevated demand for third-party IT infrastructure are spurring the demand for data center infrastructure. Growth in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and virtual/augmented reality markets is anticipated to be robust in the upcoming years. With superior assets, DLR is likely to capitalize on this upbeat trend, which will aid its long-term growth.



Demand is strong in top-tier data center markets and despite enjoying high occupancy, these markets are absorbing new construction at a faster pace. In uncertain periods, with a more resilient and predictable stream of earnings compared with other asset categories, data centers are likely to gain preference among investors.



Digital Realty’s efforts to enhance its presence in Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia through the development of high-quality facilities have enabled it to take its business to a global scale. This is expected to be accretive to its revenue growth in the upcoming period. As of Jun 30, 2023, it had 8.8 million square feet of space under active development and 3.9 million square feet of space held for future development. For 2023, the company expects to incur capital expenditures for its development activities in the range of $2.7-$3.2 billion, up from $2.3-$2.5 billion estimated earlier.



DLR’s capital-recycling efforts are likely to drive long-term growth while preserving its financial flexibility. At third-quarter 2023 end, it had completed $2.5 billion of capital recycling transactions, bolstering and diversifying its sources of capital and improving its balance sheet. For 2023, it expects to carry out dispositions in the range of $2.7-$3.2 billion, up from its earlier guided range of $2.2-$3.0 billion.



Digital Realty focuses on maintaining a solid balance sheet and has ample liquidity with diversified sources of capital. As a result of its proactive balance sheet management, the company exited the third quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.06 billion.



Its debt maturity schedule is well-laddered, with a weighted average maturity to initial maturity of 4.6 years and a 2.9% weighted average coupon as of Sep 30, 2023. Its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.3X, while its fixed charge coverage was 4.1X as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. With proceeds from asset sales and growth in cash flows as the signed leases commence, the company is expected to experience an improvement in net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA.



Solid dividend payouts are the biggest enticement for REIT shareholders and Digital Realty remains committed to the same. The company has increased its dividend four times in the last five years and the five-year annualized dividend growth rate is 3.69%. Its dividend witnessed a CAGR of 10% over the 2005-2022 period. Given its solid operating platform and balance-sheet management efforts, the company remains well-poised to sustain the dividend payment.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 6.1% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 7.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, Digital Realty faces stiff competition in its industry. Given the solid growth potential of the data center real estate market, competition is expected to increase in the upcoming period from existing players and the entry of new players amid the possibility of aggressive pricing pressure in the data center market.



A high-interest-rate environment is a concern for Digital Realty. Elevated rates imply high borrowing costs for the company, affecting its ability to purchase or develop real estate. The company has a substantial debt burden and its total consolidated debt as of Sep 30, 2023, was $16.9 billion. With high interest rates in place, the dividend payout might seem less attractive than the yields on fixed-income and money market accounts.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Welltower WELL, Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM and Boston Properties BXP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Welltower’s current-year funds from operations (“FFO”) per share has moved marginally northward over the past month to $3.57.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iron Mountain’s 2023 FFO per share has moved marginally upward in the past three months to $3.97.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Properties’ ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised marginally over the past two months to $7.30.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.