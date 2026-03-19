Should You Really Buy Artificial Intelligence Stocks Right Now? Evidence is Piling Up and Here's What it Says.

Key Points

AI stocks soared over the past three years as investors bet on the promising technology.

But in recent times, various headwinds have halted the momentum.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks powered the overall market higher in recent years -- investors were eager to get in on these exciting companies working on a potentially game-changing technology. And many of these players quickly delivered growth as customers rushed to buy their AI products and services. For example, companies like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Alphabet have seen their revenue and stock prices climb. All of this helped the S&P 500 advance 78% over the past three calendar years.

But, in recent times, the picture hasn't been as bright for AI stocks. They've lost momentum for a variety of reasons. Investors have worried about the rapid pace of AI spending and whether it will result in significant revenue growth. On top of this, geopolitical concerns, as the war in Iran continues, have represented another headwind. Uncertain times always weigh more heavily on growth stocks as these companies rely on spending and strong economies to expand.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Meanwhile, this drop in AI stocks has left many trading at attractive valuations.

Considering all of this, should you really buy AI stocks right now? Evidence is piling up, and here's what it says.

Excitement about AI

So, first, a quick summary of the AI story so far. As mentioned, AI stocks roared higher over the past few years as investors got excited about this technology's potential. AI may help companies streamline operations, saving time and money, and the technology may also facilitate innovation. All of this could result in an earnings win -- and therefore, boost stock performance.

Demand is high for AI chips and systems that power crucial AI tasks, and this has boosted the revenue of many companies -- from chip designers to cloud service providers. And we're starting to see the use of AI in the real world as AI helps customers shop on an e-commerce site or takes their order at a restaurant.

This real-world use of AI, involving inference to power the "thinking process" of AI models and the launch of AI agents into the world to get the job done, should continue to drive the next stages of growth.

Still, investors have worried about big tech's massive investment in AI in recent times, and this has contributed to the pullback in AI stocks. And turbulent geopolitical times haven't helped matters.

Stock performance following the tariff announcement

Now, let's return to our question: Should you really buy AI stocks now? It's impossible to predict when the geopolitical tensions might ease, but history shows us that times of uncertainty don't weigh on stocks indefinitely. Last year, growth stocks sank after President Donald Trump's initial tariff announcement, then later went on to rebound and advance.

As for worries about the future AI revenue opportunity, signs support the case for growth. A broad range of AI players, from chip designer Nvidia to cloud services provider Amazon and AI software company Palantir Technologies, have all spoken of ongoing high demand for their products and services. Nvidia chief Jensen Huang, at the GTC conference this week, said current orders and those through 2027 are putting the company on track for revenue of $1 trillion or more. AI neocloud provider Nebius Group even said recently that demand for capacity continues to surpass supply. This context of soaring demand doesn't signal a diminishing revenue opportunity.

All of this suggests that it's logical for tech giants to invest to support this demand.

Meanwhile, the valuations of AI stocks, in many cases, have reached reasonable, and even cheap, levels, as shown in the chart below.

We can't predict with 100% certainty when AI stocks will gather momentum and soar, but evidence has been piling up, and it shows us that the AI story remains promising. All of that means it's a great idea to buy quality AI stocks now when they're trading at reasonable prices. Even if the turbulence persists, that's OK. Clues we've seen today support the long-term AI story, so these stocks may be down today -- but they're well-positioned to deliver investors a win over time.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $510,710!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,949!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 19, 2026.

Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.