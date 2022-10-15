Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?

Quiet quitting has become one of the biggest trends of 2022. Tired of being overworked and undercompensated, many workers have decided to stop going above and beyond at their jobs. For those who are frustrated with their jobs, quiet quitting is a way of taking back some control.

Even though this has been a job-related movement so far, that's not the only place you can put it into practice. You could quiet quit almost anything you don't feel is worthwhile anymore.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

A good place to start is with your finances, like your credit cards. If you're not using the right type of credit card, it could cost you money. To help you figure out which cards you should and shouldn't use, here's how to decide which credit cards to quiet quit.

Quit your store credit cards

Most store credit cards really only provide good value at the store in question. They typically earn big rewards, like 3% back or more, at the store that issues them. Everywhere else, they earn lower rates that don't come close to what you'd get from the best rewards credit cards.

No credit card earns a high rate everywhere. But when it comes to store cards, you have to ask yourself -- do you spend enough there for a store card to be worth it? Even if you shop at, say, Macy's or Nordstrom often, you'd probably get more value from a card with bonuses on groceries or other living expenses.

Another drawback is that these cards usually earn store rewards. That means the only way to redeem your rewards is to buy more stuff at that store. If you were using a cash back card instead, you could turn those rewards into actual money in your bank account.

If you have any store credit cards, only use them for purchases at the issuing stores. For the rest of your purchases, go with a card that has more useful and flexible benefits.

Give travel credit cards a performance review

Travel credit cards run the gamut. They can be extremely valuable or a waste of money, depending on how you use them. Most of the top travel credit cards have money-saving benefits, but they also charge annual fees. Fees normally range from about $75 to over $500.

Anytime you're paying for a credit card, it's important to make sure you're getting your money's worth. To do that, add up the value of the benefits you're using, including the rewards you earn per year. If a benefit doesn't have a strict dollar value, come up with an estimate based on what it would normally cost.

Only keep a travel card if you're getting more value than the cost of its annual fee. For example, if a card costs $95 per year, I'd aim to get at least $150 to $200 in value from it. If you're barely breaking even or losing money, downgrade the credit card to one without an annual fee or close it.

Stay committed to your cash back credit cards

Cash back credit cards are a consumer favorite, and deservedly so. Their rewards are the easiest to use. You just redeem them for cash, normally as a statement credit, a deposit to your bank account, or by requesting a check.

Best of all, most cash back cards have no annual fee. And even when they do charge an annual fee, it's almost always under $100, and these cards offer higher cash back rates.

Keep your cash back credit cards around as a regular part of your rotation. These cards can work for just about anyone, no matter your financial situation, so it's worth hanging on to them.

When to quiet quit a credit card

We've gone over recommendations for whether to quiet quit some major types of credit cards. But if you're wondering about a specific card you have, there's an easy way to decide if you should keep it.

First, check if your credit card is saving you money. This could be through rewards it offers, travel benefits, a 0% intro APR, or any other features it has. Any card you have should save you money in some way, so if yours doesn't, then it's time to replace it.

Next, compare it to the best credit cards available at the moment. See if any of those cards look like a better deal. If so, take a closer look at their benefits to decide if it's worth making a change.

If you've found one or more credit cards that are right for you, it makes sense to stick with them. But if there's something better out there, go with the one that will save you the most.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2024

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.