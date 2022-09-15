Should You Panic if Your Company Puts a Hiring Freeze in Place?

Inflation has been rampant for well over a year now, and the Federal Reserve has decided it's time to do something about it. As such, it's been implementing interest rate hikes in an effort to slow consumer spending down. The logic is that if it becomes more expensive to borrow money via loans and credit cards, consumers will cut their spending, thereby narrowing the gap between supply and demand that causes inflation to surge in the first place.

But if the Fed ends up implementing rate hikes too aggressively, it could cause a huge pullback in consumer spending. And that could, in turn, lead to a recession.

In fact, many financial experts have been sounding warnings about an impending recession for months. And employers seem to be listening. Over the summer, a number of large companies announced hiring freezes, and in the coming months, more could follow suit.

But should you worry if your company announces a hiring freeze? Here's what you need to know.

Your job isn't necessarily on the chopping block

A hiring freeze, as the name implies, is when a company decides it won't be extending job offers to new people or filling new roles. Some hiring freezes can be very short term, lasting just weeks. Others can last months.

During a hiring freeze, a company might take the time to reassess its needs, especially if it has concerns about diminishing cash flow in the near term. It might also seek to shift things around to make better use of its existing resources and staff before bringing new people on board.

If you work for a company that announces a hiring freeze, it's natural to be concerned about your own job status. But a hiring freeze is not the same thing as downsizing. In the latter scenario, a company is actively cutting staff. In the former, it's simply not bringing new people in. So if you hear that your company is hitting pause on hiring efforts, it doesn't necessarily mean that you're about to be let go.

But it still pays to prepare

On the other hand, a hiring freeze could be an indication that your company is worried about its revenue declining -- whether due to a recession or another factor. And so if your company says it's putting the brakes on hiring for a bit, you may want to take that as a sign that some amount of turmoil is expected.

Again, that doesn't in any way indicate that you'll lose your job. But it could mean that changes are about to come down the pike.

Let's say your company really needs a few more people in your department, only it announces that it won't be hiring for the next 12 weeks as it reevaluates its needs. That could be a sign that your workload is about to increase in the near term in the absence of having more hands on deck. Also, if you've been vying for a promotion and your company announces a hiring freeze, you should take it as a sign that you may not get that bump so quickly.

It's also fair to say that a hiring freeze could be followed by layoffs if financial conditions worsen at your company, or if economic conditions worsen as a whole. And so that's something worth preparing for the same way you would a recession -- by bolstering your emergency fund and boosting your job skills to make yourself as valuable as possible.

Don't panic

Hearing that your company is implementing a hiring freeze can be disconcerting, but it's not necessarily cause for alarm. At the same time, it does pay to keep tabs on your company's hiring policies and other changes that might ensue as a result.

