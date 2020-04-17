Should You Open a CD With Your Stimulus Check?

Image source: Getty Images

Roughly 140 million Americans are expected to receive stimulus checks as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress approved in March. Every eligible adult will receive a check for up to $1,200 for themselves, plus an extra $500 per qualifying child.

If you have received a stimulus check (or are expecting one) and don't already have a plan for what to do with it, opening a certificate of deposit (CD) could be a great option.

Is a CD a good choice right now?

A CD is a low-risk way to save money, earn interest, and let your savings grow faster than they would in a regular savings account.

When you sign up for a CD, you're effectively giving a financial institution money to hold onto for a set period of time. That period is typically referred to as the "term" or "duration." In return for your promise to leave the money alone for the term, the financial institution agrees to pay you an interest rate typically higher than it offers on its savings accounts.

How much you earn in interest is determined by how much money you deposit and how long you agree to leave it there. In general, the more money you put into a CD and the longer the term, the higher the interest rate paid.

Why it might be a good idea

CDs are popular due to the number of benefits they offer, including:

FDIC insurance: Dollar-for-dollar, including principal and interest earned, CDs are insured by the FDIC for up to $250,000 for single account holders and $500,000 for joint accounts.

The interest rate is fixed: You know how much you will earn from the day you open the CD.

Interest is compounded: Compound interest means that, periodically, the interest earned on your CD is added to the principal. Essentially, rolling interest into the principal leads to earning interest on interest.

The duration can be tailored: Typical lengths include 21 days, one month, three months, six months, seven months, nine months, one year, two years, three years, five years, and 10 years. If you're nervous about putting your money into an instrument you shouldn't touch until maturity, you have shorter options.

They can be part of an investment strategy: A CD ladder is a strategy that allows you to invest in CDs of increasing lengths. For example, you may have three CDs – one year, 18 months, and two years. Staggering them allows you access to part of your money on a regular basis. Once one CD matures, reinvest it in another, longer CD to keep the ladder growing. If you're interested in laddering, look for CDs with no required minimum deposits, and split your stimulus check to open several.





Why it might not be a good idea

Because nothing is perfect, CDs do have disadvantages, including:

Limited flexibility: You can't withdraw money from your CD without paying a penalty. Some financial institutions will charge you some of the interest you've earned on the account, and others may even dip into your original deposit.

Inflation can eat away at any potential profit: For example, you may invest in a CD paying 1.5% interest, but say inflation rises by nearly 2% over the years you hold the CD. When inflation surpasses the rate you're earning on a CD, you've lost money by having your funds tied up.





Things to consider before opening a CD with your stimulus check

As with any financial decision, there are questions you should ask yourself before using your stimulus check to open a CD. They include:

When will I need this money? If you expect to need it soon, a short-term CD is your best option. If you're saving for something farther down the road, like a new car or wedding, go for a CD with a longer term.

Does it look like interest rates may rise? Right now, interest rates are incredibly low. No one can fully predict the future, but if you suspect that rates will soon be on the rise and that the fixed amount offered for a CD today is not going to keep pace, go for the shortest term possible. That way, you can reinvest your money when rates are higher.

Can I leave the money alone? Only you know how disciplined you are when it comes to your finances. To reap the full benefits of a CD, make sure you are committed to leaving it until maturity.

Unless you have a pressing need for your stimulus check, the smartest move is always to build wealth. As with the tortoise of "The Tortoise and the Hare" fame, slow and steady wins the race. If a safe financial haven like a CD appeals to you in these uncertain times, check out our list of the best CD rates.

