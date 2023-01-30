Should You Move for a Job? 3 Pros and Cons

The decision to move from one part of the country to another is a big one. You're talking about potentially selling a home and buying a new one, or if not, at the very least, packing up your entire life and having to adjust to new surroundings.

Now there are different factors that may be motivating you to contemplate a move. But a recent CraftJack survey found that the most common reason Americans move is for a job. And if you've gotten an offer that will require you to relocate, you might have a tough decision to make. Here are some pros and cons of moving for a job opportunity.

Pro No. 1: Getting to advance your career

Moving for a job could mean advancing your career and setting yourself up for many years of success. It may be that jobs in your industry are tough to come by where you live. If you relocate to a part of the country where your industry is thriving, you might buy yourself more long-term job security and opportunities.

Pro No. 2: Potentially getting to boost your income

A new job won't always mean a boost in pay. But often, it does. If that's the situation you're looking at, and the raise at hand is substantial, then it's worth considering. A much higher salary could help you meet different financial goals, whether it's saving for retirement, buying a home, or simply getting to lead a lifestyle that doesn't leave you reliant on credit cards.

Pro No. 3: Getting to move on somebody else's dime

The job you've been offered may be in a city you'd like to move to. If you take that offer, you might get the chance to move on your new employer's dime. It's common for companies to offer some sort of relocation package that could include not just moving costs, but also temporary housing as you settle into your new city and role.

Con No. 1: Taking the risk that you won't like the area

It's one thing to relocate to an area you've spent time in before. But if that's not the case, you're taking the risk that your new surroundings won't suit your needs, whether due to a lack of amenities or issues with the climate.

Con No. 2: Uprooting your life for a job that may not work out

Any time you move from one job to another, you run the risk of not liking your new job, or not being able to meet expectations. The stakes get much higher, however, when you've uprooted your life to take that new job.

Con No. 3: Having to bear the cost of a move

Just because you have to relocate for a job doesn't automatically mean your new employer will pick up the tab for your move. Granted, this is something you can, and should, try to negotiate into your employment package. But if your employer won't budge, you may have to shell out thousands of dollars simply to have your belongings transported from one place to another. And that doesn't even include the cost of finding a new place to live.

Clearly, moving for a job can be a mixed bag. If you're thinking of doing it, consider these pros and cons carefully before making your decision. And also, if you have a family, talk things over with them. The way your spouse and children feel about a move is something you should take into account.

