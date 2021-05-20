Should You Limit Losses with Buffered ETFs?

(1:30) - What Should Investors Think About The Recent Market Action?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Johan Grahn, Vice President at Allianz Investment Management, about Defined Outcome ETFs that allow investors to participate in the market upside to a cap while limiting losses if the market falls.

Innovator Capital Management had launched the first defined outcome ETFs in August 2018. Since then, a number of providers have launched these products. With continued gyrations in the market over the past few months, these products have seen a surge in interest from investors. More than 100 defined outcome ETFs are now available to investors, with over $7 billion in assets.

Stocks have been on a roller coaster ride thanks mainly to inflation fears. It remains to be seen whether inflation is driven by temporary factors related to the pandemic or we are witnessing a historic shift after decades of low inflation.

Per AllianzIM, many investors are willing to give up some potential gains for a vehicle that protects their investments from losses. The company, which has been managing defined outcome strategies in an insurance wrapper for decades, launched a suite of buffered ETFs last year.

AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs are designed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 SPY’s return, while aiming to buffer investors from losses on the downside. They currently offer two strategies on the S&P 500 Index: a 10% buffer and 20% buffer. These ETFs use flex options to achieve their outcomes.

For example, the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF AZAJ seeks to match the returns of the S&P 500 Index up to a stated upside cap, while providing a buffer against the first 10% of the losses for the currently effective outcome period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Buffer20 Jan ETF AZBJ provides a buffer against the first 20% of the S&P 500 Index losses

We also discuss how investors can use these products in their portfolios. Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

