Should You Jump on Direct Indexing in 2022?

Direct indexing, along with ESG and active funds, has been the dominant narrative in 2021, but that could be the case going forward. Morgan Stanley published a report predicting direct indexing to grow by over 300% to a $1.5 trillion industry. Companies like BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, and Vanguard (among many others) are racing to bring a previously exclusive opportunity to more investors. The biggest advantage is taking advantage of the individual stock ownership by realizing losses for tax purposes, which studies have shown can increase portfolio returns by about 1%. Realize this comes at a cost because this has a more active tilt to it which comes with higher fees and costs. This could be a net benefit as direct indexing costs are about 0.17-0.27 percentage points higher on average and clearing the tax returns.

FINSUM: To the layperson direct indexing is the active wolf in sheep’s clothing, but they take more advantage of tax-loss harvesting than traditional active investing, benefiting their clients.

