Should You Join Amazon Prime in 2023?

Earlier this year, Amazon fans got a bit of a jolt when the online retail giant announced the cost of an annual Prime membership was rising from $119 to $139. That's not a small increase by any means. And considering that so many consumers are cash-strapped these days due to inflation, that price hike no doubt made many existing Prime members reconsider that expense.

Amazon's higher price point for Prime may have also discouraged some consumers from signing up in the first place. And if you're one of them, you may be wondering if a Prime membership is worth it for 2023. It pays to run through these questions to find out.

1. Do I have time to do most of my shopping in person?

If you're the type of person who can easily be described as overscheduled, then it definitely pays to look at Amazon Prime for the convenience factor alone. Clicking a few buttons on Amazon Prime and waiting for items to arrive at your doorstep is apt to be less time-consuming than driving around town to different stores, finding parking, and waiting in checkout lines.

2. Am I good about comparison-shopping and seeking out deals?

Some people spend hours each week clipping coupons, looking at sales, and driving from store to store in search of a bargain. If you have the time and patience to do that, great. If you don't, you may want to consider a Prime membership.

The beauty of signing up for Amazon Prime is that you'll have a number of options at your disposal for saving money. Take Amazon's Subscribe & Save program, which allows you to set up items to ship automatically each month at a discount. The result? Less hassle and a lower credit card tab for you.

3. Do I have a fuel-efficient vehicle?

This might seem like an odd question to ask in the course of contemplating a Prime membership. But remember, one major perk of signing up for Prime is having to do less shopping in person. That could amount to a lot of savings on gas -- especially if your car is a gas-guzzler.

4. Am I thinking of getting another streaming service?

Streaming content offers viewers the chance to escape reality for a bit and enjoy their downtime. If you're already thinking of adding another streaming service to your personal mix, then it could pay to get an Amazon Prime membership. You'll get access to Prime Video at no additional cost. If you enjoy streaming music, a Prime membership will open the door to that, too.

Ultimately, Amazon Prime is worth the $139 annual fee if you think you'll use it a lot and reap savings from it -- both financial and time-related. And if you're not convinced, sign up for a free 30-day trial and see how you fare. It's an easy way to get a taste of the benefits you'll enjoy as a Prime member without having to go all in from the start.

