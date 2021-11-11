Should You Investigate Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) At US$36.03?

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$65.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$33.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Zurn Water Solutions' current trading price of US$36.03 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Zurn Water Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Zurn Water Solutions?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.88x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 23.28x, which means if you buy Zurn Water Solutions today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Zurn Water Solutions should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Zurn Water Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Zurn Water Solutions?

NYSE:ZWS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Zurn Water Solutions, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ZWS seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ZWS, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ZWS for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on ZWS should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Zurn Water Solutions (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

If you are no longer interested in Zurn Water Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

