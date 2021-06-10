Should You Investigate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) At US$68.60?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yum China Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Yum China Holdings still cheap?

Yum China Holdings appears to be overvalued by 23% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$68.60 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $55.70. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Furthermore, Yum China Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Yum China Holdings look like?

NYSE:YUMC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 10th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Yum China Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? YUMC’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe YUMC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on YUMC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Yum China Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Yum China Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Yum China Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

