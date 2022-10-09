Should You Investigate Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) At US$3.24?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$4.77 and falling to the lows of US$3.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Yalla Group's current trading price of US$3.24 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Yalla Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Yalla Group?

Great news for investors – Yalla Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.81x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.08x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Yalla Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Yalla Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.8% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Yalla Group, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since YALA is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on YALA for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy YALA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Yalla Group.

If you are no longer interested in Yalla Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

