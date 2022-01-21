Should You Investigate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) At US$27.37?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Veeco Instruments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Veeco Instruments still cheap?

Great news for investors – Veeco Instruments is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $36.29, but it is currently trading at US$27.37 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Veeco Instruments’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Veeco Instruments?

NasdaqGS:VECO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 21st 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Veeco Instruments' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since VECO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VECO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VECO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Veeco Instruments, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Veeco Instruments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

